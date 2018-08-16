Home Indiana Two Arrests Made in Carmel Synagogue Vandalism Case August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Federal Authorities say two arrests have been made after someone left anti-Semitic graffiti on a Synagogue in Carmel last month.

Investigators said the graffiti on a garage shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, located in the 3000 Block of West 116th Street, included a swastika and other Nazi imagery.

The President of the Congregation, Corey Freedman, believes the vandalism happened sometime between July 27th and July 28th.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, which intensified calls from some lawmakers for hate crime legislation in Indiana.

The Office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler will release more information about the arrests on August 16th at 1:00PM.

Original story: Hate Crime Discussion After IN Synagogue Vandalized.

