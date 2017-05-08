Home Indiana Two Arrests Made in Connection to Death of Decker Man May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a 46-year-old Decker, Indiana man. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schatz and 41-year-old Jeremy Schatz Sunday night in connection to the death of John David Lowe.

John Lowe was found dead inside him home last Wednesday. Officials called the death suspicious when an autopsy was performed.

Few details are being released about this incident.

The two men are being charged for murder. They are being held in the Knox County Jail without bond.

