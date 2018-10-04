Home Indiana Two Arrests Made In Child Neglect Case October 4th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Two people are behind bars after an emergency crews were called to check on a one-year-old having a seizure. That investigation led to the arrests of 24-year-old Richard Kennedy and 24-year-old Samantha Burris.

They are being held in the Posey County Jail and are facing charges of neglect of a dependent. Officials say neither one of them are the child’s parent, but they are the residents of the apartment where the child was allegedly staying.

“The two people who were arrested both live at the house where the child had been staying. It was not the parents’ house. We believe they were friends of the parents of the child and that’s really all I can say about that right now,” says Chief Tony Alldredge of Mt. Vernon Police Department.

The child was treated at a local hospital. There’s no update on that child’s condition tonight.

