Two Arrests Made After An Investigation By A Muhlenberg County Sheriff Detective

Two men have been after an investigation done by Muhlenberg County Sheriff Detective Wayne Griggs.

On May 16th, Griggs learned the two suspects from the Louisville area were planning to deliver 1/4 pound of crystal methamphetamine to the Drakesboro, Kentucky area.

With that information, officers were on scene when the suspects arrived where they were then taken into custody.

The arrest happened near the intersection of highways 431 and 176.

The men taken into custody are identified as Shawn C. Lowe of Louisville, and Leonard J Bates of Danville. They are being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

They are currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

