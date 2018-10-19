Home Indiana Two Arrested in Vanderburgh County Home Invasion October 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Two Evansville men were arrested after an alleged home invasion in Darmstadt on October 18th.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:45PM to the 1200 block of Wortman Road to investigate a reported burglary. The two victims told police that Hunter Bennett and another male, later identified as Kendrick Stevinson, showed up and entered their residence uninvited. One of the victims alleged that Stevinson began hitting them, with the other victim being seriously injured after trying to intervene.

Police say Bennett and Stevinson fled the home after taking prescription medication, and one of the victims fired two bird shot shotgun shells at the tires of the suspects’ vehicle as they left.

Both suspects were driving on U.S. 41 near SR 57 and were were stopped by authorities. Both surrendered and were transported to the Sherriff’s Operations Center for questioning.

Bennett and Stevinson are being held in Vanderburgh County jail.

Comments

comments