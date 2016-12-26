Home Indiana Evansville Two Arrested for Trying to Shoplift $1,500 of Merchandise at Kohl’s December 26th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Two people are in custody after Evansville police say they tried to shoplift $1,500 worth of merchandise from the east side Kohl’s. The store tells 44News that Logan Reed and Ashley Gander were stealing perfume, jewelry, and clothes.

Police say when they tried to stop them, they found heroin in Logan’s front pocket and checks written for more than $4,000 belonging to someone else inside.

The two were arrested and charged with theft, and forgery. Reed is also charged with driving on a suspended license.

