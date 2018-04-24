Home Indiana Evansville Two Arrested In Morning Police Chase In Evansville April 24th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

Two people are arrested after a police chase in Evansville Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30am, Police say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Edward McCool because it did not have tail lights.

Police say McCool drove away but was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Third Avenue.

McCool was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement.

And his passenger, Christopher Norman, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A third passenger was not charged in the incident.

Comments

comments