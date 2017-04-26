Home Indiana Two Arrested After Late Night Stabbing in Evansville April 26th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a strip club and adult book store in downtown Evansville. According to police reports, Alaina Deniece is charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon. The incident happen last night just before 10:30 at the Adult Emporium on South Fulton Avenue. A Sergeant on duty says, Officers were responding to an Assault in Progress, when they found a man stabbed and laying in the street. The victim of the stabbing, Dejong Graves was also arrested for Invasion of Privacy. Officers say, Deniece stabbed Graves during an argument, in which both were drunk. Graves and Deniece were both booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

