Two Arrested in Mount Vernon for Child Neglect October 4th, 2018

Mount Vernon Police are currently investigating after EMS was called to check on a one-year-old having a medical issue.

Police say the incident happened on October 3rd and the child was transported to an area hospital.

Police say 24-year old Richard Kennedy and 24-year old Samantha Burris have been arrested, and both face charges of neglect of a dependent.

According to police, Kennedy and Burris are not the parents of the child.

Both are being held in Posey County Jail.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

