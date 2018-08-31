Home Kentucky Two Arrested in Hopkins County on Drug Trafficking Charges August 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Two men face drug charges in Hopkins County after police were tipped illegal activity.

The tips claimed Cameron and Jeffrey Baldwin were trafficking synthetic drugs and methamphetamine from a home in Morton’s Gap.

Cameron Baldwin was arrested on seven active warrants by deputies.

During the arrest, deputies saw a bottle containing pills and drugs in plain view. They seized more synthetic drugs, meth, and drug paraphernalia after getting a search warrant.

Both men were taking to the Hopkins County jail. A third suspect, Morgan Davis, was also arrested for hindering apprehension.

