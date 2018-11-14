Two Arrested in Alleged Drive-By Shooting in Evansville

An alleged drive-by shooting in one of Evansville’s busiest areas has landed two men in jail.

Adarius Armand and Life Dismuke are charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

On November 13th, Evansville police responded to the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road around 2:30PM for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses said people inside a black SUV were shooting at a white vehicle. Police say the woman driving the white car drove to a nearby restaurant she works at to call the authorities. She told police the SUV had been following her since she left work.

Police say the suspects shot at her from the passenger side of the vehicle, leaving bullet holes in the side of her car.

Police say when they pulled the SUV over, both Arman and Dismuke ran from the car. Both were caught after foot chases. The passenger tossed a handgun onto a garage as he fled. The gun was recovered and was the same caliber as the shell casings recovered at the shooting scene.

Both suspects are being in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

