Home Kentucky Two Arrested Following Seven Month Long Bank Robbery Investigation September 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Two men have been arrested in connection to the bank robberies in Mortons Gap and Hanson, Kentucky earlier in the year.

Qwentin Banks and Jayson Collier have been arrested and charged by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the first robbery occurred on February at the US Bank in Mortons Gap. Deputies say the a individual entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money form the employees. Once the suspect had the money, they left on foot.

On March 26th, Deputies say a similar robbery happened in Hanson at the US Bank.

On April 5th, information obtained in the robbery investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in Clarksville, Tennessee. During the search warrant Collier was arrest on active arrest warrants out of Tennessee.

Deputies say during the two robberies different vehicles were determined to have examined the area around the banks for an extended period of time. As of now the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jayson Collier and Qwentin Banks with robbery. Deputies say Collier was held in the Montgomery County Jail for the Tennessee warrants while the robbery investigation continued.

After a more than seven month investigation, Banks was arrested in Clarskville, Tennessee by the US Marshals and lodged in the Montgomery County Jail on September 21st.

As of now the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jayson Collier and Qwentin Banks with robbery. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jayson Collier with robbery as well

Both are being being held in Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee.

Comments

comments