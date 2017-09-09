44News | Evansville, IN

Two Arrested Following A Search Warrant in Hopkins County

September 9th, 2017 Kentucky

In Hopkins County, Madisonville Police arrest two people on drug charges. Police served a search warrant at a home on Pride Avenue around 11A.M. Saturday morning.

They found a large amount of marijuana and synthetic drugs, along with cash and material used in trafficking narcotics.

Delisha is charged with possession of a controlled substance and Cedric is accused of trafficking in marijuana and synthetic drugs.

Both are being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

 

 

