Two Arrested Following A Search Warrant in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Madisonville Police arrest two people on drug charges. Police served a search warrant at a home on Pride Avenue around 11A.M. Saturday morning.

They found a large amount of marijuana and synthetic drugs, along with cash and material used in trafficking narcotics.

Delisha is charged with possession of a controlled substance and Cedric is accused of trafficking in marijuana and synthetic drugs.

Both are being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

