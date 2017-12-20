Home Kentucky Two Arrested Following Chase In Ohio County December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two women after a late night chase involving several law enforcement agencies. 30-year-old Tonya Burnette and 25-year-old Andrea Kiper, both from Beaver Dam, are behind bars, facing several charges.

Around 10:00 Tuesday morning, Morgantown Police were chasing a reported stolen vehicle. Police chased the vehicle into Ohio County where deputies later spotted the same car and the chase started back up on Highway 231.

After using stop sticks, the driver stopped and deputies arrested the women.

Both women had outstanding warrants.

Burnette is charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing police, and has outstanding warrants.

Kiper had several outstanding probation violation warrants.

Comments

comments