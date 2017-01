Home Kentucky Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Ohio Co. January 12th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department arrests two Owensboro residents on drug charges. According to a news release, deputies saw Cynthia Whitley and Ricky Bibb selling an “eight ball” of crystal meth in the Pleasant Ridge area.

This happened around 2pm Tuesday. Deputies also seized meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, cash, a vehicle and stolen handgun.

Both are in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Comments

comments