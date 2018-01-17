Home Indiana Evansville Two Arrested in Connection to East Side Thefts January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Two people are behind bars in connection with two separate robberies that happened on the east side of Evansville. The first incident happened at Eastland Mall around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the second one happened in the parking lot of Best Buy just before 2 p.m.

Police say Blake Whitson stole a wallet or purse from the victim in both cases then fled the area in a car driven by Stephanie Teague.

Between the two thefts, officers say Whitson and Teague used the first victim’s stolen credit car to make purchases at a gas station.

The second victim was able to give police a detailed car description and license plate information.

Shortly after the theft outside of Best Buy, mall security officials told police the suspect’s vehicle was back at the mall and the suspect’s had come into the mall.

Mall security officials gave police additional clothing information.

Police established a perimeter around the mall and began checking inside. Around 2:15 p.m., police say Whitson and Teague exited the east side of the mall and were spotted by officers.

Both are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. They face two counts of robbery, fraud, and fraud on a financial institution.

