Home Indiana Evansville Two Arrested On Charges Of Auto Theft, Shoplifting, And Trespassing May 6th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Two people have been arrested after shoplifting and being connected to auto theft from earlier that day. Laura Bermudez of Owensboro, Kentucky and Jeffrey Jones of Greenville, Kentucky have been arrested and charged for shoplifting, auto theft, and trespassing. Police say that the couple was first on their radar when they went to Evans Motors in Evansville. The couple asked to test drive a van and when given permission by the employee at Evans Motors Bermudez reportedly gave the dealership a false ID with the name Rhonda Matthews on it. The couple reportedly been gone for a while when they called the dealership and said they were planning on taking the van to a mechanic for a diagnostic check. After they didn’t return to Evans Motors the dealership reported the vehicle stolen.

After stealing the van, the couple went to Wal-mart in Evansville where they were arrested for shoplifting. When taken into the Vanderburgh County Jail, Police agreed that Bermudez resembled Rhonda Matthews, the woman on the ID given to the employee at Evans Motors. After police contacted Evans Motors it was confirmed these two were the couple from the auto theft report. Police later found the stolen van in the Evansville Wal-mart parking lot and later met with Evans Motors to return the stolen vehicle. Bermudez and Jones were charged with shoplifting, auto theft, and trespassing. Laura Bermudez is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $200 bond while Jeffrey Jones is being held without a bond.

Comments

comments