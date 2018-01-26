Home Indiana Two Arrested after Car Hits Pedestrian in Jasper January 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Two people are arrested after a car hits a pedestrian in Jasper. Police say 19-year-old Lucas Herman, of Jasper, was driving north on U.S. 231 when he hit 21-year-old Eric McNabb, of Jasper. This incident happened Thursday night around 7:30.

Officers say Herman hit McNabb with his front right bumper. McNabb was taken to the hospital for a head injury and complaint of pain.

Herman was also taken to a hospital for a blood draw, where police say he tested positive for THC. He was charged with OWI Endangerment.

Police say McNabb had a BAC of .09%, and allegedly admitted to drinking a half of a fifth of Vodka. McNabb was charged with Public Intoxication and remained at the hospital for further evaluation.

Comments

comments