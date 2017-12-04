Two Arrested after Burglary Results in Pursuit

Two people are behind bars after police say they broke into a home resulting in shots fired and a pursuit. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Prince Jones and 25-year-old Diana Ellmers in connection to the burglary and police pursuit.

On December 4th, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15000 block of Old Henderson Road for reports of a residential burglary.

Deputies say the victim told dispatch the two suspects were wearing masks and entered a screened-in porch. The victims got their firearms and confronted the suspects. They say the suspects ran to their vehicle, fleeing the property. The victims shot at the suspects vehicle.

A pursuit ensued after the suspect’s vehicle was found a short time later on Old Henderson Road by responding deputies. The pursuit continued onto Tekoppel Avenue from Old Henderson Road, but deputies stopped the pursuit as the vehicle approached Tekoppel School.

Evansville Police later found the vehicle involved in the pursuit parked at Cedar Trace Apartments with a bullet hole in the passenger side. Jones and Ellmers were located nearby and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Deputies say they recovered two firearms from the suspects, one of which was reported stolen.

Jones is charged with burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a stolen firearm. Ellmers is charged with burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft.

This investigation is ongoing and the suspects may face more charges.

