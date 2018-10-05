Home Indiana Two Arrested After Unknowingly Selling Drugs to Police October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police have arrested two individuals after the pair agreed to sell drugs to an officer thinking they were a customer.

On October 4th, police say they received a Facebook message from an individual that had been contacted by another individual about purchasing a quarter gram of meth for $400.

Police say they agreed to meet the suspect and set up a location for the transaction. The suspect agreed to meet officers on SR 61 near Dogwood Lane north of Boonville.

Officers say they located the suspect’s vehicle at the agreed upon location and arrested the driver Stephen Robinson and passenger Alison Roettger at the scene. Officer say the found plastic bags containing meth in the front seat of the vehicle.

Robinson and Roettger were arrested and face charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.

Both are being held in Warrick County Jail on no bond.

