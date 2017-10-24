Home Indiana Evansville Two Area Organizations Receive More Than $24,000 From Castle Knights Give Back Game October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

The Tackling Suicide Awareness Fund and Youth First, Inc. received more than $24,000 from the Castle Knights Give Back Game. The Castle Parents Football Club presented a check for $21,000 to the two organizations.

Mater Dei High School and an Azzip Pizza Give Back Day raised $3,124, bringing the grand total to $24,124.

The Castle Knights Give Back Game and a pre-game suicide awareness walk were held on September 22nd. Money was raised from the sale of t-shirts, balloons, and other promotional items, along with fundraisers held by student groups.

Proceeds will be used for Youth First social work and prevention services at Castle and Mater Dei High Schools.

For more information, visit Youth First, Inc..

