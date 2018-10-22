44News | Evansville, IN

Twist or Treat the Night Away!

October 22nd, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Looking for a family friendly Halloween party that pulls out all the stops?

Twist or Treat the night away this Friday, from 6 to 9:30 pm at the VFW Post on Wabash Avenue of Flags.

Bring the whole family for a night of fun, dancing, crazy costumes, crafts and more!

It’s $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under.

And wear your best costume…you might win a prize!

Tickets are available online.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

