Looking for a family friendly Halloween party that pulls out all the stops?

Twist or Treat the night away this Friday, from 6 to 9:30 pm at the VFW Post on Wabash Avenue of Flags.

Bring the whole family for a night of fun, dancing, crazy costumes, crafts and more!

It’s $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under.

And wear your best costume…you might win a prize!

Tickets are available online.

I’ll see you at the party!





