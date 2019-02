Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announced they will be bringing their notorious ‘Twins of Evil’ tour to the Evansville Ford Center Sunday, July 14th.

Prices start at $39.50 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 22nd.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting LiveNation.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, Feb. 20th and starting Thursday, Feb. 21st fans can access a presale through Blabbermouth.

VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, Feb 20th.

