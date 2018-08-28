44News | Evansville, IN

Twin Daughters Testify in Father’s Murder Trial

Twin Daughters Testify in Father’s Murder Trial

August 28th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The twin daughter’s who were attacked in their home testified in their father’s second day of trial.

Loehrlein faces murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his estranged wife and violently attacking his twin daughters in 2017.

His daughters took the stand during the second day of the trial, telling jurors what they remembered from the incident that happened in January of last year.

One of the twins told the jury her father shot at her twice and one of the bullets hit her. The other daughter told jurors  she was stabbed multiple times before she could escape to a neighbor’s house.

Both daughters said their father never showed any signs of mental illness.

We will continue to update the story as the trial continues.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.