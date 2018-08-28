Twin Daughters Testify in Father’s Murder Trial

The twin daughter’s who were attacked in their home testified in their father’s second day of trial.

Loehrlein faces murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his estranged wife and violently attacking his twin daughters in 2017.

His daughters took the stand during the second day of the trial, telling jurors what they remembered from the incident that happened in January of last year.

One of the twins told the jury her father shot at her twice and one of the bullets hit her. The other daughter told jurors she was stabbed multiple times before she could escape to a neighbor’s house.

Both daughters said their father never showed any signs of mental illness.

We will continue to update the story as the trial continues.

Clint Loehrlein’s trial continues today. His daughter is at the stand sharing her side of the events that took place when she says her father shot her in the arm. She says she told him “please think about God.” — Katelyn Perrett 44News (@KPerrett44News) August 28, 2018

