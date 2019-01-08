Twin Bridges Temporarily Restricted for Navigation Light Repair

A traffic alert for drivers traveling between Evansville and Henderson over the Twin Bridges.

Southbound bridge traffic on Highway 41 has been restricted to one lane. KYTC has closed one lane so a navigation light on the bridge can be released.

The work comes after the U.S. Coast Guard received a report from a passing tow boat that said one of the navigation lights on the bridge was out of service.

All southbound traffic will move to the left passing lane while the work zone is in place.

Officials say all lanes will be opened within the Noon hour.

Comments

comments