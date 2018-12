Home Kentucky Twin Bridges Cable Work to Affect Traffic Flow December 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

People traveling on the Twin Bridges at night will have to keep an eye out for change in traffic flow.

Charter Spectrum workers are installing 9,600 feet of cable along the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridges.

Work won’t start until 8 p.m. and should finish around 6 a.m.

Crews expect to finish the project by December 21st.

