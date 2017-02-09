“Twilight: Los Angeles 1992” to Premier at the Arts Council

In honor of Black History Month, the Evansville Civic Theatre is proud to present Twilight: Los Angeles 1992. It’s a play that takes place in the days following the Rodney King verdict where Los Angeles erupted in riots that reignited the Civil Rights debate in America. The director says the play highlights interviews with rioters, policemen, the mayor and bystanders during this time. Each voice helping to tell the story…she said it’s a story that many can relate to even today. The director chose not to use the traditional one-person casting for this play. Instead she chose to cast 18 actors and actresses to portray the 37 characters.

Opening night is Thursday night at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, and runs through the weekend. Performances will be February 9th through Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 12th at 12 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more information and tickets, visit Evansville Civic Theatre.





