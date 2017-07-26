Home Indiana TV Ratings for Brickyard 400 Increases While Live Attendance Declines July 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The numbers for the Brickyard 400 are in and there’s some good news and some bad news.

TV ratings were up 18 percent over last year but live attendance was down to an estimated 35,000 people at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That’s one fourth of what it was five years ago. This comes at a time when many other NASCAR races are seeing major ratings drops.

IMS officials and NASCAR are working together to bring more people to the races and expand their audience.

Comments

comments