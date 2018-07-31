Turning Up The Heat

Good Evening,

The core of low pressure responsible for this morning’s dose of heavy rainfall and our sub-average temperatures is currently centralized over the Indiana/Ohio boarder on its northeastward trek towards New England. As it exits the Midwest over the next 12 hours, we’ll all begin to realize that those cooler-than-average temps we’re a temporary thing.

With the acceptation of a few more isolated showers and storms this evening, the forecast over the next few days is looking like a primarily dry one. Higher pressure flowing eastward from the central great Plains will ensure that we first see more sunshine across the Tri-State before turning up the thermostat…

By early Friday, that migrating core of high pressure will have set up camp on the southeastern quarter of the country. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though that high will budge much during the ensuing week or so. All the while, southerly winds will continue to pump more heat and gulf humidity northward towards the Ohio Valley.

That combination will not only drive temperatures higher, but also supply the region with some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity beginning late Saturday. Isolated rainfall will remain a possibility through at least next Tuesday, though the main story will be the heat. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach their highest point in nearly two weeks. Afternoon highs will linger in the upper 80s and low 90s through the beginning or middle of next week.

