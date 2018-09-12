Turn Up the Heat with the Latest Fall Fashion Trends

The leaves are about to turn, and the temperatures will be dipping…that’s our signal that fall is here.

And to clue us in to the newest trends for autumn, we have Heather from Glitters and Traditions with 3 looks for all ages that are not only flattering, but can go from day to night!

Embellishment, jackets, capes, bright red, and sparkle and shimmer…all what we’ll be shopping for this fall, press play on the video to see our 3 looks.

Here’s hoping you look fresh to death, this fall fashion season.



