Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available February 1st

Turkey quota hunt applications for Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be available February 1st.

Hunters may apply online or by phone for the upcoming season which is in April. You can do that here: Ky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

Application fees are $5 online and $7 by phone and they’re available the entire month of February.

Three quota hunts in both the Kentucky and Tennessee portions of Land Between the Lakes require prior application.

Kentucky quota hunts are April 8th and 9th for anyone 16 and under.

April 11th and 12th then again the 15th and 16th are the adult hunts.

As always, a state license, turkey permit, and land between the lakes hunter use permit are required.

Land Between the Lakes

