Turkey Prices Hit 10-Year Low in Time for Thanksgiving November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Consumers on a budget have another reason to give thanks this holiday season.

According to Jayson Lusk, Department Head of Purdue’s Department of Agriculture Economics, turkey prices are estimated to be around $1.45 per pound. These prices are said to be the lowest in 10 years.

“Agricultural commodity prices, like for corn and soybeans, have been low for some time and have remained low,” says Lusk. “These are the ingredients for a lot of food and are also used to make feed for animals, so that’s one of the drivers.”

Other sectors, like pork, beef and poultry, benefit from low feed prices and continue to prosper whereas other industries, like dairy, are feeling the strain of an oversaturated market and low prices. Lusk says he doesn’t see this trend reversing anytime soon.

“Overall, if you look at total revenues in the farm sector, they are expected to decline,” he said.

Food inflation remains low, Lusk continued, so consumers will discover savings on many Thanksgiving favorites:

Cranberries are 30 percent cheaper than five years ago at about 50 cents a pound.

The price of sugar is comparable to last year at 63 cents per pound.

Potatoes are about 60 cents per pound.

While flour is comparable to last year at about 50 cents per pound.

Officials say low food prices can have a ripple effect on other areas of the economy, especially around the holidays when consumer spending spikes.

