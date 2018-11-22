Home Indiana Evansville Turkey Day 5K Continues To Be A Family Tradition In The Tri-State November 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Almost 3,000 people spent their Thanksgiving morning running down the streets of Downtown Evansville.

Goodwill held its 29th annual Turkey Day 5K. People of all ages had the chance to run or walk in the race down Vine Street and Riverside Drive. Some runners say it was their first year in the race while others say they have been doing it for more than a decade, making it a family tradition. Participants in the Turkey Day 5K say there are many reason to be thankful for, including burning calories before eating a Thanksgiving feast, spending time with family and seeing the beauty of the community come together.

Florence Schmitt, a participant in the 5K, explains, “It was wonderful, It was great scenery, the river, seeing everybody out here with their babies and little children, old and young, its a great way to give thanks as a family.”

Along with creating family traditions, the registration money helps goodwill’s employment services for those who are disabled or disadvantaged. The program teaches job training and interview skills to assist in landing a job.

