Tuesday Hearing For Gabe’s Tower Rescheduled For June 13

A hearing set for Tuesday on Gabe’s Tower has been cancelled. This comes after a foreclosure action was filed by the Environmental Demolition Group after an Owensboro business bought the building.

EDG then filled a motion for summary judgment in the case. That group filed a motion for a hearing.

An Owensboro city official tells 44News this likely because the two groups have to reach a settlement.

A new hearing date has been set for June 13.

