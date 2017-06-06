44News | Evansville, IN

Tudela Futbol Club Sends Team to SuperCopa

Tudela Futbol Club Sends Team to SuperCopa

June 6th, 2017 Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Tudela FC ’05 Girls soccer team will compete in Rockford, Ill. later this week after receiving an invite to the SuperCopa national tournament.

Invitations are sent to the best soccer teams in the country from each age group.

Tudela Futbol Club will send its U12 team to the event and face teams ranging from Washington D.C to Canada.

The team based in Newburgh recently won the Indiana Presidents Cup and helped boost their resume on the national stage.

44Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo finds out what makes the team so competitive.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.