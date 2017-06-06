Tudela Futbol Club Sends Team to SuperCopa

The Tudela FC ’05 Girls soccer team will compete in Rockford, Ill. later this week after receiving an invite to the SuperCopa national tournament.

Invitations are sent to the best soccer teams in the country from each age group.

Tudela Futbol Club will send its U12 team to the event and face teams ranging from Washington D.C to Canada.

The team based in Newburgh recently won the Indiana Presidents Cup and helped boost their resume on the national stage.

44Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo finds out what makes the team so competitive.

