Tudela Futbol Club sent its ’05 Girls team to the Premier SuperCopa tournament with high hopes and returned with their heads held high.

They made it to the Silver quarterfinal round after finishing outside the top eight teams in the group stage, but recovered with a berth in the next round.

In the semifinals they fell 2-0 to the eventual Silver champions, FC United.

They return home to Newburgh as tryouts begin this week.

Comments

comments