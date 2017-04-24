44News | Evansville, IN

T’Storms With Some Severe Threat Late Week-Weekend

April 24th, 2017 Weather Blog

We will warm to the 80s by mid-week, but a line of storms will likely pass Wednesday night-early Thursday AM with isolated severe potential, mainly along & west of the Wabash River.

Wednesday 7 p.m. radar projection & Wednesday-Thursday AM severe probabilities based on analog data

(data courtesy of Levi Cowan of tropicaltidbits.com, St. Louis University & NOAA Storm Prediction Center with their outlook):

At least some severe potential may return Thursday night-Friday &/or even Saturday.  This will be part of a pattern that will feature multiple severe weather events/outbreaks in the southern Plains to Missouri & Arkansas off & on much of the week.  Analog analysis supports one or two Moderate/High Risk-type days in that region through next weekend.

It may cool here some Thursday, but Friday-Sunday look warm & humid with 80s.

Late week analog severe probability Thursday PM-Sunday:

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

