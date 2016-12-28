Few T’Storms May Produce Small Hail This Afternoon-Evening
Freezing levels over the Tri-State are quite low at around 9,000′ with up to 500 J/kg MUCAPE now moving into southern Illinois as warm, unstable air from the Gulf via a low-level jet is being thrust up & over a more stable surface (boundary layer). This, combined with the overall strengthening dynamics with the cold front/upper trough (up to 60 knots of bulk shear 0-6 km) over areas that have warmed into the 50s, may result in a few t’storms producing small hail.
The scattered showers/t’storms on 44 Vipir radar are moving northeastward.