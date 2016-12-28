Few T’Storms May Produce Small Hail This Afternoon-Evening

Freezing levels over the Tri-State are quite low at around 9,000′ with up to 500 J/kg MUCAPE now moving into southern Illinois as warm, unstable air from the Gulf via a low-level jet is being thrust up & over a more stable surface (boundary layer). This, combined with the overall strengthening dynamics with the cold front/upper trough (up to 60 knots of bulk shear 0-6 km) over areas that have warmed into the 50s, may result in a few t’storms producing small hail.

The scattered showers/t’storms on 44 Vipir radar are moving northeastward.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



