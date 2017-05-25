Home Indiana Evansville TSA Officials Offer Traveling Tips for the Summer Months May 25th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A spokesperson from the TSA was out at Evansville Regional Airport offering up travel tips for the busy summer months. His biggest advice? To check your bags before heading off to the airport.

He says many of the items disallowed through TSA checkpoints are just daily use items, like knives, that people may forget are in their bags. But the number one problem for checkpoint lines are those pesky liquids and gels.

For a detailed list of items you can and cannot bring through a TSA check point, visit Transportation Security Administration.

