TSA Installs New Body Scanning Technology at Evansville Airport June 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Transportation Security Administration has installed the latest security checkpoint screening technology at Evansville Regional Airport.

The body scanners will be used to screen passengers for all types of items.

These new machines can scan for metallic and non metallic items including weapons, explosives and other objects concealed under layers of clothing.

They’re called “Advanced Imaging Technology” and every one of these units is operated by something called target recognition software and the goal is to make travel safer.

These machines also do not use X-ray technology so it works well for people who have mental medical implants in their bodies.

