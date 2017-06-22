Home Indiana Evansville TSA Installs New Body Scanners at Evansville Regional Airport June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Transportation Security Administration has installed the latest security checkpoint screening technology at Evansville Regional Airport.

The body scanners will be used to screen passengers for all types of items.

These new machines can scan for metallic and non-metallic items, including weapons, explosives and other objects concealed under layers of clothing. They’re called Advanced Imaging Technology, and every one of the units is operated by something called target recognition software. The goal is to make travel safer.

These machines also do not use x-ray technology so it works well for people who have metal medical implants in their bodies.

With these new scanners, people will place both hands in the air over their heads, and stand still during the scan, which takes two to three seconds.

Comments

comments