TSA Considers Ending Screenings For Smaller Airports

The Transportation Security Administration reportedly looks to remove screenings at over 150 airports across the country.

Small airports whose planes hold less than 60 people fall under the proposal all in order to save money. The money would go to improve security at larger airports where there is a greater chance for security threats.

44News reached out to Owensboro and Evansville airports and officials tell us screenings will not be eliminated at these facilities.

TSA says this is just a proposal and it has not yet made an official decision to stop screening passengers.

