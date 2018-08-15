Home Indiana Evansville Tryouts For Fall Festival 2018 Amateur Hour Kicks Off August 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is right around the corner. Wednesday, tryouts for Amateur Hour kicked off

It was free and open to the public for people as young as pre-school and those as old as 24.

Aside from Amateur Hour, the Fall Festival is a week-long event on the west side of Franklin Street with free entertainment, carnival rides, and more than 130 food vendors.

Organizers say they’re excited for the week. At least 200,000 people are expected at this year’s Fall Festival with more than 130 food booths on hand.

The event kicks off this October.

