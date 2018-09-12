44News | Evansville, IN

Try Your Lines at Stoner’s Grill Open Mic Night

September 12th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

There are very few places that host comedy nights, and a new one is being added to the list of places to laugh!

Laugh along to the comedians, or get up onstage and flex your funny bone at Stoner’s Bar and Grill in Boonville tonight.

It all starts at 8 pm, but you’ll want to get there early, to sign up, and grab some dinner, the food is delicious!

And it doesn’t cost anything to perform or watch.

Get ready to giggle, tonight at eight.


