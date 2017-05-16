ACTS Campus Ministry and Body Builder Records 812 are proud to announce the Truth Music Tour!

Tonight you can enjoy performances by Christian Hip Hop Artists like Sevin, Bizzle, N’LyTe, and more.

Doors to USI’s Carter Hall open at 5 pm with admission with a donation of any amount!

Press play on the video for more details:





