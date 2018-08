Trunnell’s Farm Market is filled with sunshine this weekend and next weekend for its first Sunflower Festival.

People will be able to see the farm close to harvest season on August 18th and 19th as well as August 25th and 26th.

Individuals who attend will have the chance to choose from 28 varieties of sunflowers to cut and take home with them.

Click here to visit Trunnell’s Farm Market to purchase tickets for the first Sunflower Festival.





















