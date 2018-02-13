Home Indiana Trumps Weighs In on Section 232 Investigation February 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

About a month ago we took a look at Century Aluminum in Hawesville. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Century CEO Mike Bless Spoke about the importance of the Section 232 investigation. Now we’re learning more about the Century Plant in Hancock County what it has to do with national security. The Section 232 investigation looked into national security issues having to do with America’s dependence on foreign imports of high-grade aluminum.

The Century Hawesville Plant is the last American high-grade aluminum smelter and it provides the Department of Defense with valuable resources.

Tuesday President Trump weighed in on that issue and jobs in the Aluminum Industry. Trump says, “I wanna hear from both sides and in one case you’re going to create jobs you might have a higher price it may be a little higher but you’re going to have jobs and in the other case you might have a lower price but you’re not going to have jobs it’s going to be made in China and other places.”

In a statement, Century Aluminum’s CEO said: “It’s critical that we have meaningful relief for the future of the primary aluminum industry.”

As President Trump indicated Tuesday, it’s not just a China problem; there are many nations that don’t play by the rules.

The US Primary Aluminum Industry needs broad comprehensive relief to get back its feet.



