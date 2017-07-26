Trump’s Proposed Budget Cuts Will Impact Families In Evansville

Local government officials, non-profit leaders and community members gathered to discuss how President Trump’s proposed budget cuts will affect Evansville.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development provides major funding in Evansville, and faces major funding decreases within the proposed cuts.

This includes a 100% cut in funding for organizations like the Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnership program, both of which provide resources towards affordable housing and low-income families.

Dept. of Metropolitan Development Exec. Dir. Kelly Coures said, “Well I would encourage people to reach out to their congressmen, their senators to let them know that cities like Evansville, Fort Wayne, South Bend, that receive entitlement funds that we really need those dollars.”

The host of the event, HOPE of Evansville, will also be partnering with Aurora to host a write-in, call-in session next Wednesday afternoon for community members to voice their concerns on the proposed budget cuts to government officials.

