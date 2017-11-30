Trump’s Alleged Anti-Muslim Tweets Causes Outrage

New outrage has been sparked over a series of retweets by President Trump. In a string of three tweets, Trump retweeted videos many are calling to be Islamophobic.

President Trump spent his Wednesday morning retweeting a string of videos showing alleged Islamic violence. They come from a Twitter account run by Jayda Frazen a far-right politician in the UK

One video is titled ‘Muslim Migrant Beats up Dutch Boy on Crutches’. Many are claiming the video is staged but according to President Trump’s press secretary that’s beyond the point.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says “Whether it’s a real video the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about.”

Another video shows a man dropping a Virgin Mary statue to the ground. Videos were shown to retired physicist and member of local interfaith groups Sayid Shah who became shocked by what he saw.

Shah says, “Oh, its unfortunate, it’s unfortunate that something like that is coming from the president I would say that it’s not becoming of a president to do that whether in this country or all over the world.”

Shah says this just another move by the president to divide the country instead of bringing it together.

“Instead of creating hatred let’s try to create the harmony and the unity among the different faiths,” says Shah.

Shah who’s been in the Tri-State since the mid-1980s when he started to work on cancer radiation treatment says he has an idea to show the president a community he calls vastly different from the one shown in the videos the president tweeted.

“And I would invite him to spend a day with us in Evansville we would love to have him here and know what the Muslims are,” says Shah.



Comments

comments