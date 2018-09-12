Home Indiana Trump Wins Lawsuit Alleging He Incited a Riot During Campaign Rally September 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A federal appeals court dismisses a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump incited a riot during a 2016 campaign rally in Louisville.

Three protesters claimed they were assaulted at the rally and later filed the lawsuit. Security officers removed the protesters after President Trump said: “Get ’em out of here!”

The protesters were pushed and shoved on their way out. A 26-year-old white nationalist was later fined and given a suspended jail sentence for the incident.

The lawsuit sought damages against Trump for inciting a riot, which is a misdemeanor but the court ruled Trump’s comments are protected as free speech under the First Amendment.

